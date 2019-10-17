Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption The four men face 36 counts including rape and indecent assault between 1999 and 2001

A girl was "treated as a sexual commodity for the use of older men", a court has heard.

The attacks took place "in parks, lavatories, unoccupied houses, and flats", between 1999 and 2001, Oxford Crown Court was told.

Four men are accused of 36 charges including the rape and indecent assault of a girl, aged between 13 and 15.

Naim Khan, Mohammed Nazir, Raheem Ahmed, and Afzal Mohammed, all of Oxford, deny all the charges.

Mr Khan, of no fixed address, is also accused of indecently assaulting a second young girl and kidnapping and falsely imprisoning a third.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Alan Gardner said: "This case is about the sexual exploitation of young girls."

One victim, he said, "was treated as a sexual commodity for the use of older men".

He added: "There had been grooming behaviour designed to extinguish freedom of choice, to create an illusion of consent."

Mr Ahmed is also of no fixed address, Mr Nazir is of Wood Farm Road, Oxford, and Mr Mohammed is of Randall Street, Oxford.

The trial continues.