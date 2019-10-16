Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Solid gold toilet stolen in Blenheim Palace heist

Three more people have been arrested by police trying to track down a stolen solid gold toilet.

Detectives are still looking for the artwork, valued at $6m (£4.8m), which was taken in a raid at Blenheim Palace in the early hours of 14 September.

A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary.

Two men have previously been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 66-year-old man arrested on the same day as the theft was released on bail, and a 36-year-old man from Cheltenham was released under investigation.

The latest three to be arrested remain in police custody.

Image copyright John Lawrence Image caption Blenheim Palace was home to the 18-carat artwork

The palace's insurance company Fine Art Specie Adjusters said up to £100,000 could be paid out as a reward for the luxurious loo's safe return.

The working toilet, entitled America, was part of an exhibition by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, and visitors had been invited to use it.

The burglary caused "significant damage and flooding" because the toilet was plumbed into the building, police said.

The 18th Century stately home in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, is a World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

Speaking in August, Edward Spencer-Churchill - half-brother of the current Duke of Marlborough - said he was relaxed about security for the artwork.

"It's not going to be the easiest thing to nick," he said.