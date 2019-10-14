Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Andrew Harper had married his wife Lissie four weeks before his death

Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the funeral of a police officer who was killed on duty.

Newlywed PC Andrew Harper, 28, died from multiple injuries when he was dragged under a van on a road near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

A private funeral service for friends and family will be held at Oxford's Christ Church Cathedral at 11:00 BST.

Thames Valley Police said members of the public were welcome to pay their respects along the processional route.

PC Harper, who married wife Lissie four weeks before his death, was killed on the A4 Bath Road while investigating a reported break-in.

Mrs Harper said her husband, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was the "kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet".

Thames Valley Police Federation chairman Craig O'Leary described PC Harper as a "hero" and said he "loved being a police officer".

"It is our sad duty today to pay our last respects to him and support his wife Lissie, his family and his friends at his funeral," he added.

The force said its flags would be flying at half-mast as a mark of respect to PC Harper.

It added on Twitter: "Today is going to be a tough day for all our officers, staff and volunteers as we pay tribute to our fallen colleague."

The Plain, Magdalen Bridge, High Street and St Aldate's were shut at 08:00 ahead of the funeral service.

Disruption for motorists is expected to last until 12:30.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Several roads will be closed to traffic for the funeral

Three teenagers remain in custody charged with murdering PC Harper.

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer in Reading, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named because of their age, are accused of murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, is also accused of conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Jed Foster was also accused of murder but prosecutors dropped his charges following further police investigation.