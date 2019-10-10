Image copyright Google Image caption Thousands of houses have been planned for land south of the Grenoble Road area for years

A council has been told the government could take over the running of a controversial homes plan hours before the authority was set to scrap it.

South Oxfordshire District Council's cabinet previously agreed it would urge councillors to throw out its local plan to build 28,500 homes and replace it.

But communities secretary Robert Jenrick said he was considering taking the plan out of the council's control.

The plan - a blueprint for development - has so far cost the council £3.6m.

It includes proposals to build thousands of homes on green and brown belt sites, including Grenoble Road, Culham and Chalgrove Airfield.

Councillors have warned building 28,500 new homes before 2034 is excessive, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'Create uncertainty'

The government previously told the council and other Oxfordshire authorities that hundreds of millions of pounds in funding for the county would be at risk if the plan was scrapped.

Mr Jenrick said he was now "considering whether to give a direction" to the council on how to proceed with the plan under planning law.

In a letter to the council's leader Sue Cooper, Mr Jenrick said withdrawing the local plan was "likely to create uncertainty and expose communities to speculative planning applications".

He ordered the council should "not to take any step in connection with the adoption of the plan, while I consider the matter further".

All Oxfordshire councils signed up to the Oxfordshire Housing and Growth Deal with government in March 2018, which meant they would be given funds to build 100,000 homes.

But in local elections in May, the Liberal Democrats and Green Party replaced the Conservatives in South Oxfordshire and want to build fewer homes across the county.