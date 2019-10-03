Image caption The force said it was not looking for any other suspects

A man who fell to his death from a block of flats in Oxford has been formally identified.

Hawar Askender Ahmad, 36, was found with multiple injuries after falling from the upper floors of Foresters Tower in Wood Farm on 24 September.

The body of Emily Rebekah Goodman, 42, was found with neck wounds on the fourth floor.

Police launched a murder investigation but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The next of kin of Mr Ahmad, also known as Rashid Mustafa Hussain, have been notified.

Detectives believe Mr Ahmad and Ms Goodman were known to each other.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Emily Goodman (left) "was and always will be loved", her daughter Yasminah (right) said

Det Insp Sally Spencer, of Thames Valley Police's major crime unit, said: "Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Ahmad and the murder of Emily Goodman."

Yasminah Goodman, Ms Goodman's daughter, paid tribute to her in a statement on Monday, saying she was due to become a grandmother.

She said it was "tragic" her mother would "never get to meet the baby boy I will bring into life".

Ms Goodman's parents Marie Bradley and Paul Goodman described her as "passionate, intense, funny, challenging and fragile".

"Her mixture of toughness and vulnerability ensured that life was never easy, sometimes joyful, sometimes dark," they said.