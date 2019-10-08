Image copyright Family handout Image caption Newlywed PC Andrew Harper was killed while he investigated a burglary in Berkshire

The funeral of a police officer killed while he was investigating a burglary will be held on Monday.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

A private funeral service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in St Aldates, Oxford, at 11:00 BST.

Thames Valley Police said although it was a private ceremony, members of the public were welcome to "pay their respects along the processional route".

A number of city centre roads will be closed between 08:00 and 12:30 BST on 14 October to accommodate the procession.

The Plain, Magdalen Bridge, High Street and part of St Aldates will be closed for the funeral which is expected to see "many thousands" of officers attend.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Several roads will be closed to traffic for the funeral on Monday 14 October

Thames Valley Police said the "majority" of buses will be diverted to temporary stops for people needing to access the city centre.

A police spokesman added: "If you are planning to visit the city on the day then you will see a large police presence as we work with partners to ensure the funeral is safe and secure."

After the service, a private cremation and wake for family only will take place.

The family requested no flowers should be brought to the funeral, but have instead suggested donations be made to two animal charities; Tiggywinkles wildlife hospital and the Blue Cross rehoming centre for cats and dogs in Lewknor.

PC Harper's mother Debbie previously said she was moved by the "outpouring of love" since her son's death.

"We are devastated and bereft but as Andrew always lived, with dignity, honour and calmness, we intend to grieve in this way," she said.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption PC Harper married Lissie four weeks before he was killed

PC Harper, who married wife Lissie four weeks before his death, died from multiple injuries after he was killed on the A4 Bath Road while investigated a reported break-in.

Mrs Harper said her husband, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was the "kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet".

Henry Long, 18, from Reading, and two boys, 17, who cannot be named, are accused of murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Jed Foster was also accused of murder but prosecutors dropped his charges following further police investigation.