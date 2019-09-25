Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption The two deaths occurred at Foresters Tower in Wood Farm on Tuesday.

A woman's body has been found after a man fell to his death from a block of flats.

The female victim, in her 40s, was found with "severe neck injuries" on the fourth floor of Foresters Tower in Wood Farm, Oxford, on Tuesday night.

Officers found her while responding to reports a man, believed to be in his 30s, had "fallen from an upper floor".

Thames Valley Police, which has launched a murder investigation, believe both were known to each other.

The force said it was not looking for any other suspects.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Bosley added: "I appreciate the concern that this will cause in the local community, but I would like to re-assure the public that we believe there is no wider threat."

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Foresters Tower in Wood Farm on Tuesday night

A cordon had been set up at the tower and a second one had been put in place in Bonar Road nearby.

Det Ch Insp Bosley said the woman's next of kin had been informed.

The force has not yet been able to inform the man's next of kin, he added.