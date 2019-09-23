M40 death: Family tribute to 'loving husband'
A van driver killed in a crash on the M40 was a "kind, happy and hard-working man", his family said.
Pete Chamberlain, 38, from Thame, died in a crash after his van left the southbound carriageway between Junction Two (Beaconsfield) and 1A (Gerrards Cross) on Wednesday at 20:15 BST.
Mr Chamberlain's family said a "huge hole is now left in our hearts".
A man from Slough, 26, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He has been released on bail.
In a statement released through Thames Valley Police, Mr Chamberlain's family said: "Pete was a loving husband and best friend to his wife Gemma and daddy to Chloe, Rosie and Zac.
"Pete, sleep tight our angel - we love and miss you so much."
A male passenger in the van was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition, police said.
Sgt Dominic Mahon appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
He described the motorway as "busy" at the time of the crash.