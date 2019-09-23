Oxford

Driver rescued from car river crash in Abingdon

  • 23 September 2019
Car in the river Thames Image copyright Lynn Carter
Image caption Eye witnesses reported a small blue car had gone off the road and into the river

A woman has been rescued from a car that crashed into the River Thames in Oxfordshire.

An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended the crash, which involved a small blue car going into the river at St Helen's Wharf, Abingdon, at about 08:45 BST.

The only occupants of the car, a female driver, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but "her injuries are not serious", police said.

Roads have all since re-opened.

