Image copyright Lynn Carter Image caption Eye witnesses reported a small blue car had gone off the road and into the river

A woman has been rescued from a car that crashed into the River Thames in Oxfordshire.

An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended the crash, which involved a small blue car going into the river at St Helen's Wharf, Abingdon, at about 08:45 BST.

The only occupants of the car, a female driver, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but "her injuries are not serious", police said.

Roads have all since re-opened.