Man arrested following fatal crash on M40

A man has been arrested after a driver died when a van and car were in collision on the M40.

The crash happened between Junction 2 and Junction 1A southbound on Wednesday at about 20:15 BST.

The van left the carriageway and struck trees and fencing.

The van driver, a 38-year-old man from Thame, died at the scene. A 26-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He is currently in police custody.

A male passenger in the van was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition, police said.

The dead man's family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Sgt Dominic Mahon appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

He described the motorway as "busy" at the time of the crash.