Motorcyclist killed in crash with van near Henley
- 16 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a van.
Officers were called to the collision between a blue Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle and a silver Ford Transit in Bix, near Henley, Oxfordshire, at about 13:00 GMT on Sunday.
The motorcyclist, 49, was travelling from Henley towards Wallingford and the van in the opposite direction.
Police said he died at the scene and urged anyone who saw the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.