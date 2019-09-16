Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The 18-carat golden toilet was previously displayed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York

The artist behind a solid gold toilet, stolen from Blenheim Palace, says he "feels like he is in a heist movie".

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is said to be "mortified" by claims he had orchestrated the theft as a prank.

The artwork - which had been valued at about $6m (£4.8m) - has not been found since it was stolen from the Oxfordshire palace on Saturday.

A 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and has been released on bail.

Dominic Hare, CEO of Blenheim told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Mr Cattelan was "mortified, shocked, praying that it was a prank and that it would come back."

"You always take a risk in showing art. The safest thing to do with art, I suppose, is to put it in a strongroom and lock the door.

"We think that risk is worth taking."

The fully-working toilet - entitled America - went on show at the 18th Century palace on Thursday as part of an exhibition by the Italian artist.

Visitors had been invited to book three-minute slots to use the throne for its intended purpose.

Thames Valley Police believe a gang of thieves using at least two vehicles were responsible for the theft.

Image copyright John Lawrence Image caption Blenheim Palace has now reopened to the public after being shut on Saturday

In an email to the New York Times, Mr Cattelan said: "'America' was the 1% for the 99%, and I hope it still is.

"I want to be positive and think the robbery is a kind of Robin Hood-inspired action."

Last month Edward Spencer-Churchill - half-brother of the current Duke of Marlborough - said the toilet would not "be the easiest thing to nick".

The burglary caused "significant damage and flooding" because the toilet was plumbed into the building, police said.

Mr Hare said it is the "first theft of this type in living memory" from the stately home - the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill - adding it had "a sophisticated security system".

"But the truth is, this has happened and we are now challenged to look hard at ourselves and improve again," he said.

'American dream'

Blenheim Palace, a World Heritage Site, was shut on Saturday after the burglary but reopened on Sunday.

Mr Hare said the artwork - famously offered to US President Donald Trump in 2017 - was a "comment on the American dream".

"[It's] the idea of something that's incredibly precious and elite being made accessible, potentially to everybody, as we all need to go when we need to go," he said.

"And it's ironic really that two days after this was made accessible, it was snatched away."

Mr Hare said it was "not out of the question [the toilet] would be melted down" by the thieves.

Police said thieves used at least two vehicles in the raid and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Jess Milne said: "Investigations are continuing and it is our main priority to locate the stolen item and the offenders involved."