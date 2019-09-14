Image copyright John Lawrence Image caption Blenheim Palace is currently closed to the public while police investigate

There has been a burglary overnight at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Officers were called after a break-in at the Woodstock stately home was reported at 04:57 BST, Thames Valley Police said.

The 18th Century palace is a World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. It is currently closed while investigations continue.

Police have not confirmed if anything was taken in the burglary or if any arrests have been made.

In a tweet Blenheim Palace said it would be shut until at least 14:00 BST due to "an unforeseen incident".

An exhibition by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan opened at the palace on Thursday, featuring works including a model of Adolf Hitler praying, a taxidermy horse suspended from the ceiling and an 18-carat gold toilet, famously offered to US President Donald Trump in 2017.