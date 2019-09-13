An artist whose work "regularly defies good taste" has launched an exhibit featuring a praying Adolf Hitler at Sir Winston Churchill's birthplace.
Italian Maurizio Cattelan, known to some as the "prankster" of the art world, has brought a number of his provocative works to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.
As well as the model of the Nazi Party leader rendered as a kneeling schoolboy, the installation also includes a statue of Pope John Paul II being hit by a meteorite.
But the crowning achievement may be a fully functioning 18-carat gold toilet, famously offered to US President Donald Trump in 2017.
Visitors will be free to use the palace's throne, but Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill has previously encouraged guests not to spend too long enjoying the luxury loo.
The display by Cattelan, the sixth artist to have a solo exhibition at the palace, will last until 27 October.