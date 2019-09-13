An artist whose work "regularly defies good taste" has launched an exhibit featuring a praying Adolf Hitler at Sir Winston Churchill's birthplace.

Italian Maurizio Cattelan, known to some as the "prankster" of the art world, has brought a number of his provocative works to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

As well as the model of the Nazi Party leader rendered as a kneeling schoolboy, the installation also includes a statue of Pope John Paul II being hit by a meteorite.

But the crowning achievement may be a fully functioning 18-carat gold toilet, famously offered to US President Donald Trump in 2017.

Visitors will be free to use the palace's throne, but Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill has previously encouraged guests not to spend too long enjoying the luxury loo.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The model of Hitler as a kneeling schoolboy is named Him

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The gold toilet, named America, has been interpreted as a comment on excessive wealth in the US. It made headlines in 2017 when New York's Guggenheim museum offered it to Donald Trump after refusing his request to borrow a work by Vincent Van Gogh. The White House's response is unknown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Maurizio Cattelan has built his career on evasion, trickery and subversion

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Victory Is Not An Option". A gigantic walkway made up of Union Jacks marks the approach to the palace

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Daddy, Daddy", which shows Disney character Pinocchio face-down in a fountain, is reminiscent of Banksy's 2015 Dismaland project

Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption Cattelan is known as the "prankster" of the art world. Here is "La Nona Ora", a realistic model of Pope John Paul II being hit by a meteorite

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Why this long face? "Novecento", a taxidermy horse suspended from the ceiling

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unitled is a miniature replica of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill, founder of the Blenheim Art Foundation, said he was "delighted" to welcome Cattelan's work to the 18th Century palace

The display by Cattelan, the sixth artist to have a solo exhibition at the palace, will last until 27 October.