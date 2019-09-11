Image caption Wayne Riggall had been working at the factory since 2015

A conclusion of accidental death has been recorded at the inquest of a man who was crushed to death while working at a printing factory.

Wayne Riggall had been sent to collect large paper reels from a warehouse at Wyndeham printing factory in Bicester, Oxfordshire, on 23 July last year.

But when a colleague checked on the 42-year-old a few minutes later, he was pinned underneath the forklift's cabin.

Oxford Coroner's Court heard he died of trauma consistent with crush injuries.

Mr Riggall, from Banbury, had been working at the warehouse - which has since been renamed Walstead - since 2015 and drove a forklift fitted with clamps to pick up reels of paper.

A statement heard at the two-day inquest from Gary Nelson, the colleague who found Mr Riggall, said: "He looked peaceful and was not moving or making any noise."

His statement added: "The only thing I can think of is that he had been leaning out of the cab and it toppled over."

Concluding with a verdict of accidental death, senior coroner Darren Salter recorded that "while evidently related to the movement of large and heavy paper reels, the exact cause of the truck toppling cannot be determined".