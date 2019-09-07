Image caption Linda Smith said she was "gutted" to be deselected by her party

The deputy leader of Oxford City Council Linda Smith says she has been deselected by the Labour Party.

In a tweet, Ms Smith - city councillor for Blackbird Leys - said her deselection was "part of an organised operation" by grassroots Labour movement Momentum.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted the decision was "Nihilism, pure and simple."

The regional party office has been contacted for a comment.

I've loved being city councillor for Blackbird Leys. Gutted to have been deselected this morning as part of an organised operation by Momentum. — Linda Smith (@LabLinda75) September 7, 2019

Responding to the announcement on Twitter, Mr Watson said: "Let me at least thank you for your service to this party and to your lifelong commitment to make the world a better place."

City council and Labour group leader Susan Brown declined to comment, saying it was a "party matter".

Fellow Labour city councillor Mary Clarkson tweeted: "This is terrible news. Linda has been a wise, pragmatic & hard working councillor. Oxford needs more councillors like her, not fewer."