Harun Jama stabbing: Man held on suspicion of murder
- 7 September 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed on a towpath.
Harun Jama was found bleeding in Friars Wharf, Oxford, in January last year. He later died in hospital.
Thames Valley Police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested in Liverpool on Friday. He has been released on bail until 2 October.
Harun, from Birmingham, was attacked at Friar's Wharf between Folly Bridge and the old gasworks bridge.