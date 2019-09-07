Image copyright Jamal Madar Image caption Harun Jama was found stabbed in January 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed on a towpath.

Harun Jama was found bleeding in Friars Wharf, Oxford, in January last year. He later died in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested in Liverpool on Friday. He has been released on bail until 2 October.

Harun, from Birmingham, was attacked at Friar's Wharf between Folly Bridge and the old gasworks bridge.