Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A34 between Milton and Marcham junctions

A 63-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash.

The collision, between a BMW estate and a Ford, on the A34 between the Milton and Marcham junctions in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, happened at about 14:40 BST on Wednesday.

The woman, who was passenger in one of the cars, died in hospital. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.