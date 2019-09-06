Passenger dies after Abingdon A34 crash
- 6 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 63-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash.
The collision, between a BMW estate and a Ford, on the A34 between the Milton and Marcham junctions in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, happened at about 14:40 BST on Wednesday.
The woman, who was passenger in one of the cars, died in hospital. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and have since been discharged.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.