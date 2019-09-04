Image caption Joan Lovell and Elizabeth Collins have been cleared due to insufficient evidence

Two former care home employees have been cleared of mistreating residents.

Residents were allegedly mistreated at Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, between 2015 and 2017.

Elizabeth Collins and Joan Lovell denied the charges and were due to go on trial at Oxford Crown Court.

They have since been cleared after the prosecution said there was insufficient evidence for a conviction.

A third woman, Mary Craddock, is still facing trial and a decision about her case is due to be made on Thursday.

The three women denied 10 offences of ill-treating an individual while being a care worker.