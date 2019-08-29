Image caption Jordan Anderson repeatedly stabbed Aleah Masih outside a Co-op supermarket

A man who stabbed his ex-partner 15 times in front of her five-year-old daughter has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Jordan Anderson, 30, attacked Aleah Masih outside the Co-op on London Road in Headington, Oxford, on 12 March.

Oxford Crown Court heard Ms Masih was repeatedly stabbed in a "frenzied" attack while she held her daughter's hand.

Anderson, of no fixed address, will be sentenced on Friday.

During the seven-day trial the court heard Anderson had previously been violent towards Ms Masih.

Their relationship ended in December but he sent her texts and messages on social media threatening to beat her up and kill her, the jury was told.

On the afternoon of the attack Ms Masih had collected her daughter from school when she was confronted by Anderson in the Co-op car park.

Considerable force

Judge Peter Ross said Anderson launched a "frenzied" attack. This lasted about 90 seconds before he fled the scene.

In a witness statement Ms Masih said she remembered dropping down during the attack and looking up at her daughter who was still holding her hand.

A doctor told the court the most serious injury was to her spinal chord, and that Anderson would have had to use considerable force to pierce through her bone.

She also lost a lot of blood, needed a transfusion, and would have died without medical intervention, he said.

Anderson claimed he had confronted Ms Masih to get his family back together, and could not remember much about the attack.

He previously admitted wounding with intent, having an offensive weapon, and stalking.