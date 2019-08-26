Minis weave through Oxford streets for 60th anniversary
A convoy of 60 Minis has weaved through the streets of Oxford to mark the car's 60th anniversary.
The procession, which included models from throughout Mini's history, left the Cowley plant on Monday morning.
It included the first to come off the production line on 26 August 1959, as well as various special editions.
The event's co-organiser, Tanya Field, said she was pleased to have seen "this important day for Mini in Oxford" being well-supported.