Image caption Sixty Minis weaved through Oxford exactly 60 years after the first one came off the production line

A convoy of 60 Minis has weaved through the streets of Oxford to mark the car's 60th anniversary.

The procession, which included models from throughout Mini's history, left the Cowley plant on Monday morning.

It included the first to come off the production line on 26 August 1959, as well as various special editions.

The event's co-organiser, Tanya Field, said she was pleased to have seen "this important day for Mini in Oxford" being well-supported.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The cars began their journey from the factory in Cowley

Image caption The cars followed one of the journeys the iconic Mini first made in August 1959

Image caption An old AA patrol service van was among those featured

Image caption Mini enthusiasts from across the country attended the event