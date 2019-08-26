Image caption Emily Collett competed in the British Aerobatics Team

A pilot who taught Carol Vorderman how to do a loop-the-loop was one of two people to die in a biplane crash.

Flying instructor Emily Collett, 36, and her student, Tom Castle, 43, both died during a lesson in Oxfordshire on Saturday, The Sun reported.

Vorderman was shown being given a lesson by Mrs Collett during an episode of The One Show in 2017.

Paying tribute to Mrs Collett on Twitter, Vorderman said: "My time with her in the air was nothing but a joy."

Image caption Former Countdown co-host Carol Vorderman was shown being given a lesson by Mrs Collett on The One Show

The former Countdown co-host added that the death was a "terrible loss", and described Mrs Collett as "an extraordinary young woman".

When they filmed together for the BBC in July 2017, Vorderman said she "loved doing the loop with this top woman Emily Collett".

Mrs Collett had competed in the British Aerobatics Team and became the British advanced national champion in 2016.

Emergency services were called to a field in Stonor, near Henley-on-Thames, at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said the pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody on the ground was injured.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has started an investigation.