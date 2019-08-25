Image copyright Google Image caption The plane crashed in a field in the village of Stonor, near Henley-on-Thames

Two people have died in a light aircraft crash in Oxfordshire.

The small bi-plane crashed in a field in the area of Stonor, near Henley-on-Thames, at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said the aircraft's pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said its investigators were travelling to the scene of the crash to examine the aircraft.

Police said they were assisting the AAIB and no-one on the ground was injured.

An AAIB spokesperson said the aircraft wreckage would be recovered to a facility at Farnborough in Hampshire for a detailed examination.

"The AAIB investigation will take some time and an accident report will be released in due course," they added.