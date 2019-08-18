Image caption The power station has been a focal point of the Oxfordshire skyline for 50 years

The last three cooling towers of a decommissioned power station have been demolished.

Didcot A's 375ft (114.3m) high towers were brought down using explosive charges at 07:00 BST.

The coal-fired station was turned off in 2013 after 43 years in service and its three southern towers were demolished in 2014.

Crowds gathered early to watch the controlled blast as Oxfordshire's skyline changed forever.

RWE said it had planned the demolition over several months with its contractor Brown and Mason, liaising with the relevant local authorities.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Didcot A's towers have been a major landmark for a generation

An exclusion zone was set up around the site of the former coal-fired power station to keep members of the public safe, with RWE warning people not to attempt to view the demolition from close quarters.

A temporary footpath closure was in place, though there were no road closures.

Ahead of the demolition, RWE project manager Tiernan Foley said: "For many people the demolition will mark a significant day for both Didcot and Oxfordshire.

"We would like to thank the local community for their support and all the people who have worked at the site."

The power station's gigantic, concrete towers in the heart of Midsomer Murders country have stood in stark contrast to their surroundings and have divided public opinion.

In 2003, Country Life readers voted the landmark Britain's third worst eyesore, but others have found the structures to be a source of inspiration for poetry.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The Didcot power station boiler house was set for demolition when it collapsed

Didcot A was commissioned in 1964 by the Central Electricity Generating Board (CEGB) before it was connected to the national grid in 1970.

The town's railway line and proximity to the Thames also meant the location was right for the tonnes of coal and gallons of water the power station would require.

The 2,000 megawatt (MW) station operated until 2013, when RWE Power move to decommission it when new EU reduced emissions rules were brought in.

Owners RWE Npower had planned to clear the site by the end of 2017, but its plans were delayed when the site's boiler house collapsed, killing four workers.

Ken Cresswell, 57, John Shaw, 61, , Michael Collings, 53, and Christopher Huxtable, 34, died in the major incident in February 2016.

It took more than six months for the four men's bodies to be recovered, prompting criticism from their families.

The power station's 655ft (199.5m) chimney - one of the tallest structures in the UK - will be demolished in the autumn.

Didcot Power Station timeline

1964 - Building starts

1970 - Didcot A begins commercial operation

1994 - Construction starts on Didcot B, a gas fired station

1997 - Didcot B begins commercial operation

2003 - Voted Britain's third worst eyesore

2009 - Protestors climb chimney and stay there for two days

March 2013 - Didcot A closed

July 2014 - Three of its cooling towers are demolished

February 2016 - A major incident is declared after the boiler house collapses, and the body of worker Michael Collins is found

July 2016 - The remaining section of the boiler house is brought down using explosives

September 2016 - The bodies of Ken Cresswell, John Shaw, and Christopher Huxtable are recovered

December 2017 - An evidence file is passed to the Crown Prosecution Service by police

January 2018 - Thames Valley Police reveals it is considering manslaughter and gross negligence charges