Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police said the girl was attacked in London Street in Faringdon

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a teenage girl who was attacked in a town.

Thames Valley Police said the girl was raped in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Shane Blake, 25, of London Street in Faringdon, did not enter a plea at Oxford Magistrates' Court earlier.

Police said a 19-year-old woman from Leafield, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

Mr Blake has been remanded in custody until his appearance at Oxford Crown Court on 6 September.

Thames Valley Police said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to the attack but added it would not comment further.