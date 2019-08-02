Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Parents' court challenge over Christian assemblies

Image copyright Oxfordshire County Council Image caption Burford Primary School joined the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust in 2015

A couple are taking the Church of England to court over Christian school assemblies which they say are "indoctrinating" their children.

Lee and Lizanne Harris have been granted a judicial review in their challenge to the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust, which runs Burford Primary School.

They said the school should provide an "inclusive" alternative.

The trust said the school had "acted entirely appropriately".

2. Waitrose extends 'bring your own containers' anti-plastic scheme

Image copyright Waitrose

Waitrose is extending a trial to remove packaging from many products after a positive response in its first store.

The "Unpacked" scheme was tested in Oxford, with customers using their own containers to buy produce such as pasta, wine and frozen fruit.

More than 200 products were taken out of their packaging at the Botley Road shop in June to cut waste.

Now the chain has announced the scheme will be rolled out to stores in Cheltenham, Abingdon and Wallingford.

3. Winning £1m lottery ticket goes unclaimed in Oxfordshire

Image caption The winning ticket was bought in West Oxfordshire district

A £1m National Lottery prize has gone unclaimed after the owner of the winning ticket failed to come forward.

The ticket was from the Euromillions draw on 29 January and was bought in the West Oxfordshire district.

It had Millionaire Maker code XHRG 26506, and the prize sum will now go to help National Lottery-funded projects.

4. Near miss between aircraft and drone near London Oxford Airport

Image copyright Google Image caption The near miss was logged as "an event of endangering an aircraft", police said

A near miss between a light aircraft and a drone has prompted a warning from police.

It happened north-west of Bletchingdon as the aircraft was approaching London Oxford Airport, near Kidlington.

The silver-bodied drone with black legs was flying at an altitude of 850ft to 950ft (260m to 290m) and initially mistaken for a bird by the pilot, police said.

5. Rucksack heart woman's ashes scattered at Oxford

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'I carry my heart in a rucksack'

Some of the ashes of an Oxford University student who died from transplant complications were scattered during a ceremony at her college.

St Anne's College planted a rose bush in memory of Rebecca Henderson, 24, from Bicester, Oxfordshire, who died in February.

The student had to carry an artificial heart in a rucksack after her own was removed due to cancer in 2017.

Her family also received her master's degree, awarded posthumously.