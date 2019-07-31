Image copyright Google Image caption Joseph Parkin was charged after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in The Crofts, Witney

A man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in Witney, Oxfordshire.

Joseph Parkin, 25, of High Street, Finstock, was also charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked in an alleyway in The Crofts, in the early hours of 17 January.

Mr Parkin was arrested two days after the attack and will appear at Oxfordshire Magistrates' Court on 13 August.