Image caption The winning ticket was bought in West Oxfordshire district

A £1m National Lottery prize has gone unclaimed after the owner of the winning ticket failed to come forward.

The ticket was from the Euromillions draw on 29 January and was bought in the West Oxfordshire district.

It had Millionaire Maker code XHRG 26506, and the prize sum will now go to help National Lottery-funded projects.

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, said someone "has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money".

"We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it's a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner - the nation," he added.