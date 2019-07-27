Image copyright Google Image caption The near miss was logged as "an event of endangering an aircraft", police said

A near miss between a light aircraft and a drone has prompted a warning from police.

It happened north-west of Bletchingdon as the aircraft was approaching London Oxford Airport, near Kidlington.

The silver-bodied drone with black legs was flying at an altitude of 850ft to 950ft (260m to 290m) and initially mistaken for a bird by the pilot, police said.

No-one was injured but officers said a crash could have been fatal.

PC Mick Anderton, of Thames Valley Police, said the near miss on Monday was logged as "an event of endangering an aircraft".

There were no passengers onboard the aircraft at the time.