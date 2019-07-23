Two men deny illegal fox hunting in Thame
- 23 July 2019
Two men have denied illegal fox hunting on News Year's Day.
Ian James Kirby Parkinson, 64, and Mark Anthony Vincent, 53, were each charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, at Oxford Magistrates' Court.
Thames Valley Police said it related to an incident near Moreton Field Farm, in Moreton, near Thame, on 1 January.
Mr Parkinson, of Lower Road, Haddenham, and Mr Vincent, of Kimblewick, near Aylesbury, face a trial on 30 October.
They were both given bail.