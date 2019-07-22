Image copyright Google Image caption The A34 is a 62-mile route from Winchester to Bicester

A dual carriageway which was the scene of several high-profile fatal crashes will see a number of improvements, Highways England has said.

There have been 15 deaths since 2016 on the A34, which runs between Oxfordshire to Hampshire.

Highways England will be closing risky lay-bys, improving the signage and providing more lighting.

The A34 Action Group said it was pleased to see some improvements, but said the plans were not sufficient.

'Good news'

Highway's England route manager John Henderson said: "This series of upgrades will provide real improvements for people in Oxfordshire and the tens of thousands of drivers who depend on the road every day."

Newbury MP Richard Benyon said it was "hard-worked for and really good news".

Fatal crashes on the A34:

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Tracy Houghton, her son Ethan, stepdaughter Aimee Goldsmith and younger son Josh were all killed in a crash in August 2016

The A34 Action Group said on its Facebook page: "People are disappointed to see that while Highways England have responded to public concerns for safety, the proposed plans are not sufficient to match the risks known by local residents."

The group said all slip roads that "are below standard" should be upgraded at the same time.