Image copyright David Howard/Geograph Image caption Rodney Brain was arrested on Friday following "an altercation involving two men" in Cowley Road

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man found with head injuries died in hospital.

Rodney Brain, of Laurel Close, Carterton, Oxfordshire, is accused of murdering a 57-year-old man, who was found injured in Cowley Road, Oxford, on Thursday evening.

The injured man, who has not yet been named by police, died in hospital on Saturday.

Mr Brain was arrested and remanded in custody on Friday.

Police initially arrested Mr Brain on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, but he was re-arrested after the death.

He is due to appear before magistrates.