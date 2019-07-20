Oxford

Murder arrest over fatal Oxford fight

  • 20 July 2019
Cowley Road, Oxford Image copyright David Howard/Geograph
Image caption The 57-year-old victim was taken to hospital after police were called to "an altercation involving two men" in Cowley Road

A 41-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to "an altercation involving two men" in Cowley Road on Thursday evening.

A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Police said the arrested man was initially held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but was re-arrested after the death.

Det Insp Mike Roddy said: "I know that this incident will cause concern in the community but I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident."

He urged anyone with information to contact the force.

