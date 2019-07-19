Image copyright OFRS Image caption The explosion caused internal damage to the Lamb Inn in Crawley

A man has suffered "significant burns" and three other people have minor injuries after a gas explosion in a pub kitchen.

Fire crews were called to the Lamb Inn, in Crawley near Witney, at about 11:30 BST on Thursday.

Five members of staff were inside at the time - three were treated at the scene and one man was taken to hospital.

The building sustained "significant damage", the fire service said.

Firefighters worked with West Oxfordshire District Council, Southern Gas networks and structural experts to make the area safe, it added.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive, but it is believed to be accidental.