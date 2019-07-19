Banbury man charged with raping and kidnapping woman
- 19 July 2019
A man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman in a Banbury flat.
The 27-year-old was allegedly attacked in a property in West Bar Street, near the Horse and Jockey pub, between 07:00 and 07:15 BST on Wednesday.
Luke Wickham, 23, of West Bar Street, Banbury, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.