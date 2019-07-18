Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption RWE NPower shut Didcot A Power Station in March 2013 after 43 years of service

Work to demolish the remains of a power station that collapsed and killed four workers will begin in August.

Disused Didcot A Power Station was due to be demolished when its boiler house came down in February 2016.

RWE said its remaining cooling towers would be taken down on 18 August, and its chimney demolished in the autumn.

Ken Cresswell, 57, John Shaw, 61, both of Rotherham, Michael Collings, 53, of Teesside, and Christopher Huxtable, 34, from Swansea, died in the collapse.

Contractors Brown and Mason will carry out the demolition work at the former coal-fired power station.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage shows the site of the collapse at Didcot

An RWE spokeswoman said it was "committed to reducing disruption caused by the demolition to the greatest degree possible".

She added: "Health and safety remains our absolutely number one priority, and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to safely manage the demolition process."

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption John Shaw, Christopher Huxtable, Michael Collings and Ken Cresswell (clockwise from top left) died in the collapse

It took more than six months for the four men's bodies to be recovered, prompting criticism from their families.

Didcot A Power Station was turned off in 2013, after 43 years in service, and three cooling towers were demolished in 2014.