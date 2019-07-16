Image caption Jets of water were sprayed from a crane to stop the fire spreading to nearby homes

A serious fire has engulfed a petrol station in Oxfordshire.

The blaze broke out at the BP on Thame Road in Stadhampton at about 17:30 BST on Monday, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.

Jets of water were sprayed from a crane to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby houses in an operation that involved about 40 firefighters.

The fire was put out in the early hours of Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

Image copyright Keith Merriman Image caption The blaze broke out at the BP on Thame Road in Stadhampton on Monday evening

Gary Coupar, from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Initial crews recognised the severity of the fire and the potential for it to spread to very nearby houses, including one that had a large wooden garage right next to the fire.

"They did excellent work to prevent the spread in very difficult circumstances."

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption More than six fire engines were sent to the scene