Safie Xheta death: Man charged with murder
- 10 July 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Oxford.
The body of Safie Xheta, 35, was discovered by officers from Thames Valley Police in Lytton Road, Cowley, on 17 June, with knife wounds to the neck.
Fatos Xheta, 45, of Lytton Road, Cowley, has been charged with one count of murder.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Oxford Magistrates' Court later.