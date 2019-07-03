One of the world's most famous regattas is under way.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rowers took part in a practice session ahead of the Henley Royal Regatta

Five days of action at the Henley Royal Regatta lie ahead, as rowers battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire.

As ever it is a hive of activity, with crowds enjoying the sun, colourful blazers being worn with pride and champagne being quaffed.

The event - which first started in 1839 - attracts participants including Olympians, university and school teams, and novices.

This year there are 660 entries, which is 100 more than the record set in 2018.

It includes 159 overseas crews representing 17 nations - including the first-ever entry from Saudi Arabia - and about 1,900 athletes.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption This rower carried her teams oars to the water before a race

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The weather was a bit hot and muggy on Day One, leading some spectators to catch 40 winks in-between races

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Despite the muggy weather it did not stop spectators getting dressed up in their shirts, ties and blazers

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Blazers with a multitude of colours and a veritable smorgasbord of stripes were on show, as rowing club members showed their allegiances

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A regular sight at the event is that of rowers carrying their boats to the river too

Image copyright PA Media Image caption There are 660 entries rowing at this year's regatta...

Image copyright PA Media Image caption ...which amounts to about 1,900 athletes in all

Image copyright PA Media Image caption About 159 overseas crews are taking part

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rowers shoes are left behind on pontoons during the races

Image copyright PA Media Image caption It is a chance for people to dress in their finery as well as support their teams