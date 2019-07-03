One of the world's most famous regattas is under way.
Five days of action at the Henley Royal Regatta lie ahead, as rowers battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire.
As ever it is a hive of activity, with crowds enjoying the sun, colourful blazers being worn with pride and champagne being quaffed.
The event - which first started in 1839 - attracts participants including Olympians, university and school teams, and novices.
This year there are 660 entries, which is 100 more than the record set in 2018.
It includes 159 overseas crews representing 17 nations - including the first-ever entry from Saudi Arabia - and about 1,900 athletes.