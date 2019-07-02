Image copyright J&N Car Sales Image caption Eight fire engines and about 50 firefighters are at the scene in Abingdon

Fire crews are fighting a large blaze at an industrial estate in Oxfordshire.

Eight fire engines and about 50 firefighters are at the scene at Nuffield Way, Abingdon, and several buildings have been evacuated.

Oxfordshire County Council has warned motorists to avoid the area because of the disruption. It said smoke was blowing across the A34, although it currently remains open.

The fire is believed to have started at about 8:30 BST.

Image copyright J&N Car Sales Image caption A police cordon and several road closures are in place.

