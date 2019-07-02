Image copyright @cllrbartington Image caption Worcester Street has been closed both ways between George Street and Walton Street

A sinkhole has opened up in the centre of Oxford causing a main road to be closed.

The hole appeared on the A4144 Worcester Street near Oxford University Student Union on Monday night.

Although the opening of the hole on the road surface appears small it is understood there is a large cavity beneath.

The road has been closed both ways by Oxfordshire City Council between George Street and Walton Street.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The closure is also causing severe delays and disruption to the city's bus services.

It is not yet known how long the repairs will take to allow the road to reopen.