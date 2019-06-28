Image copyright Google Image caption The proposed site of the water park and family resort is currently part of the Bicester golf course

Proposals have been put forward to open a 46-acre family resort in Oxfordshire.

Great Wolf Lodge, which operates 17 parks in North America, wants to redevelop half of Bicester golf course.

It estimates the resort, which will feature a four-floor hotel, a water park, and an adventure park, will support about 600 full and part-time jobs in the area.

The company said it chose Bicester because of its transport links, with two major roads and a station nearby.

It claimed it could receive about 500,000 annual visitors.

The 8,800 sq m water park would be an indoor facility with a variety of pools and slides for children and adults, while the 5,000 sq m adventure park would have a ropes course, climbing wall, miniature golf, bowling, arcade games, and what the company describes as an "interactive mystical quest" game.

It also intends to develop a public nature trail in the area.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Great Wolf Lodge operates 17 similar parks in North America

The company will submit its application to Cherwell District Council by the Autumn and wants to open the park in 2022.

The site is currently home to nine holes of the Bicester golf course.

Great Wolf Lodge said if the development went ahead the golf course, its adjoining hotel and spa would continue to operate, but with nine holes, not 18.

The company said: "These proposals would also allow for improvement in the remaining nine holes, alongside new facilities, including an outside swim lake and a new restaurant."