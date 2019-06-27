Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oxford University says more affordable housing is needed

Thousands of homes could be built for Oxford University staff and students as part of a £4bn building project.

Legal & General is providing Oxford University with funding over 10 years towards 1,000 homes for staff and 1,000 units of accommodation for students.

Science and innovation districts in and around the city are also included in the proposal.

But environmental campaigners have criticised the plans for using green belt land.

Professor Louise Richardson, vice-chancellor at the university, said the project, which is subject to planning permission, would "address some of the most pressing challenges facing the university".

She added: "We will build much-needed graduate accommodation, subsidised housing for university staff, and new science parks where academic departments, university spin-outs and commercial partners can work together to create new companies as well as high quality jobs."

The university says more affordable residential and commercial space is needed if it is going to attract the world's best researchers and students.

Projects include:

The redevelopment of graduate student accommodation in Wellington Square, Court Place Gardens and Ewert House

New graduate student accommodation in Osney Mead

New science parks in Osney Mead and Begbroke

Subsidised rented accommodation for university and college staff in Begbroke

Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General Group, said the partnership was part of a long-term investment in Oxford and a "terrific example for cities across the globe to follow".

Helen Marshall, director of Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Oxfordshire, said: "It is clear that Oxford has far more capacity within its boundaries, if it prioritised brownfield sites for housing and built at the right densities."

She said it was "entirely premature" to be talking about building on the green belt where "development would risk local villages being swamped by city expansion".

"We would expect an institution as well-respected and long-lived as Oxford University to take the greatest care of this resource for future generations," she added.

If given the go-ahead, some of the accommodation could be ready by 2023, the university said.

It also announced that the Bodleian book storage facility in Swindon will be doubled in size as part of the plans.

It currently stores about eight million books.