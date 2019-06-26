Two charged over 'illegal fox hunting' in Thame
- 26 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged over alleged illegal fox hunting on New Year's Day.
Ian James Kirby Parkinson, 64, and Mark Anthony Vincent, 53, were each charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Thames Valley Police said it related to an incident near Moreton Field Farm, in Moreton, Thame, on 1 January.
Mr Parkinson, of Lower Road, Haddenham, and Mr Vincent, of Kimblewick, Aylesbury, are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 23 July.