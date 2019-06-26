Oxford

Oxford stabbing: Woman arrested

  • 26 June 2019
Image caption A man in his fifties was assaulted in Kendall Crescent, Oxford, on Tuesday evening

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was repeatedly stabbed in the head and neck in Oxford.

The victim was assaulted in Kendall Crescent in Cutteslowe on Tuesday between 20:30 and 21:30 BST. Thames Valley Police said the man, in his 50s, was in a stable condition.

Officers asked anyone who saw a man and a woman arguing to come forward.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else over the stabbing.

