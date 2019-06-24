Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Buildings were evacuated and a cordon was put in place in Stratton Way

Four people have been taken to hospital after a chemical incident at a business park in Abingdon.

A number of buildings were evacuated and a cordon was put in place in Stratton Way at about 12:00 BST.

Two cleaning workers and two members of the public tested positive for carbon monoxide inhalation and were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

South Central Ambulance Service said they were not seriously injured.

There are no further concerns for the public, Thames Valley Police said.