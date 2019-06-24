Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Duncan Shearman was said to have a fascination with weapons

A man has been jailed for a 14-hour stand-off in which he shot at police, stripped naked and hurled a vacuum and a coat stand from a balcony.

Duncan Shearman fired shots - later found to be blanks - from his Oxford home on 7 May last year.

Police fired a live round at the 26-year-old before knocking him over with a plastic bullet.

He admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and was sentenced to six years.

At Oxford Crown Court, he also pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon and damaging property.

He was sentenced to a further four years on license after his jail term.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gunshots were heard in Oxford city centre

Police said he was found to have six blank-firing weapons and had "terrified" people near his Paradise Square property.

A number of surrounding streets were closed and nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

Judge Maria Lamb said Shearman had "a fascination and obsession with weapons, a low tolerance to frustration and an incapacity to express guilt".

She also imposed an indefinite restraining order banning the "dangerous" defendant from going to Paradise Square.