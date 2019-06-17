Image copyright Bill Nicholls Image caption All 14 theatres in the west wing of the John Radcliffe Hospital re-opened on Monday

An Oxford hospital has apologised after ventilation problems forced it to postpone some operations.

A spokeswoman for Oxford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it was "making every effort possible" to rearrange operations quickly.

The theatres affected are used for brain, heart and children's surgery.

The trust confirmed all 14 theatres in the west wing of the John Radcliffe Hospital had since reopened and planned operations were going ahead.

The trust did not say how many operations were affected by the building problems.

Planned operations that were not considered to be urgent after a clinical review were postponed on 13 June and 14 June. Planned operations over the weekend still went ahead.