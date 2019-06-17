Jury retires in case against parents of 'Jihadi Jack'
17 June 2019
A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the case against the parents of a Muslim convert dubbed "Jihadi Jack".
John Letts, 58, and Sally Lane, 57, are accused of sending or trying to send their 18-year-old son Jack £1,723 after he joined Islamic State.
Old Bailey judge Nicholas Hilliard QC told jurors to consider "only the evidence you have seen in court".
Mr Letts and Mrs Lane deny three counts of funding terrorism.