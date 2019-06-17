Image copyright Google Image caption Police discovered a woman's body in a property in Lytton Road, Oxford, on Monday morning

Police have started a murder investigation after a woman's body was found in a house in Oxford.

The woman's body was discovered on Monday at 05:11 BST in Lytton Road, Cowley.

A man was also found at the address with "serious injuries", and has been taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made. Det Supt Ian Hunter, of Thames Valley Police, appealed for any witnesses to come forward.